John C. Rash, Jr.
Lincoln University, PA - John C. Rash Jr., age 88, of Wilmington, DE, passed on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, after a short illness. Born on Sept. 4, 1931, in St. Georges, DE, John attended Conrad High School and the U of D. After serving during the Korean War, John was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. He worked for E.I. DuPont, N.J. and was transferred to Mississippi in 1979, where he retired in 1986. John spent his retirement years in St. Augustine, FL, and joined the St. Augustine Golf & River View Club. He was an avid golfer and loved ballroom dancing. In 2014, John moved back to DE where he reconnected with friends and family.
John has joined his son, Bruce, and Audrey, his beloved wife of 65 years in heaven. He is survived by his loving daughter and son-in-law, Brenda & John Koyne; son and daughter-in-law, Dave & Angela Rash; and son, Byron Rash; along with seven grandchildren.
A visitation for John will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 10:30-11 AM, at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702 followed by a memorial service at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Smyrna, DE. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
