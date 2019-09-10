|
|
John C. Runkle, Jr.
Glen Mills - John C. Runkle, Jr. passed away on September 7, 2019 at his home in Maris Grove.
Born in Philadelphia in June 1928, Jack was the son of the Rev. John C. and Dorothy Runkle. He spent his childhood years on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. After graduating from Anacostia High School in Washington, DC, he enlisted in the Navy and proudly served on the Aleutian Islands at the end of WWII and, again, six years later in Washington, DC during the Korean War. He graduated from the University of Delaware in 1952, and received an MBA in 1956. After 30 years with the DuPont Company, he returned to school and received an MALS degree in 1994. He was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity at the U of D and always looked forward to seeing his brothers at their annual Christmas luncheon.
He was a long-time member of the Cathedral Church of St. John. He loved his daughters, reading, history, big band music, UD football and his beloved dog, Kisser.
Jack was predeceased by his brother Pete, an infant daughter Anne, and sister-in-law Betty Jo Grier. He is survived by his wife Jane Banks Runkle; daughters Jennifer Gaver of Athens, GA and Carolyn Runkle of Linwood, NJ; grandchildren John and Annie Gaver; and sister-in-law Ann Runkle of Richmond, VA.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday September 14, 2019 in the Maris Grove Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Maris Grove Resident Care Fund, 200 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA 19342.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019