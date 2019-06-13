Services
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-5291
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
John C. "Jack" Simmermon Obituary
John C. "Jack" Simmermon

Newark - John C. "Jack" Simmermon, 84, of Newark, DE, passed away on June 10, 2019. Born in Woodbury, NJ, he was raised in Williamstown, NJ and lived in Hoffman Estates, IL and Pennsville, NJ before moving to Newark, DE in 1975.

Mr. Simmermon was a graduate of Glassboro High School, Class of 1952. He was a US Navy veteran. He worked for Dupont and later Ametech before retiring. He enjoyed skiing, playing tennis, golfing and was an avid pilot.

Beloved husband of 62 years to Patsy A. Simmermon (nee Matt). Devoted father of Kenneth Simmermon (Patti), Steven Simmermon (Kimberly) and the late David Simmermon. Dear brother of Lee Wright (the late Louis) and Benjamin Simmermon (Mary Ann). Loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Monday, June 17th from 10:30 - 11:30 am the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown, NJ, where a service will follow at 11:30 am. Burial will follow in Woodbury Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a .

To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on June 13, 2019
