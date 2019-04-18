Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Following Services
John Cameron Obituary
John Cameron

Newark - John A. Cameron, 50, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

John will be dearly missed by his wife, Leslie (Priestley); his daughters, April and Skylar; his grandson, Noah; his parents, Anthony and Ann; his sister, Rachel..

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Monday, April 22 from 9:30-11:00AM, immediately followed by a Catholic Funeral Service. Interment will be held privately.

Please omit flowers, and instead kindly consider a donation in memory of John to Faithful Friends (www.faithfulfriends.us) or Delaware Humane Assoc. (www.delawarehumane.org).

To view a complete obituary for John, visit www.dohertyfh.com

302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
