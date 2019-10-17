|
John Charles Tyre
- - John Charles Tyre died on 11 September 2019 in Florida, at 27 years of age. "Chaz" was charming and intelligent. His life was difficult and brief. When he was nine years old, Chaz was struck deeply by the unexpected death of his father, Buddy. Chaz was alone with his father camping in New Jersey, when his father was fatally stricken by a heart attack. The young boy had to make his way through the dark from their camp to the road to seek help. He never saw his father again. Restless throughout his life, Chaz did not bend to expectations or conventions. Ill at ease, he was frequently at odds with the world. Yet his charisma made it easy to like him. His flashes of tenderhearted longing made one hope he would find comfort somehow. If only he had time. His death is a shock. Chaz leaves his family and friends sad that he did not find more joy in his life. He will be missed. Chaz is survived by his mother, Michele Tyre, his son, Everett Charles Tyre (4 years), his brother, Robert L. Rankins, his niece, Mariah Ruiz, many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Joint services will be held for Chaz and his father, "Buddy" (John E. Tyre III), on Friday 25 October 2019, at 2:00 pm, at All Saints Cemetery, Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington. Their ashes will be interred together at that time.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019