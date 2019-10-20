|
John "Mickey" Chiffons
Delaware City - Mickey, age 79, passed away on Friday October 18, 2019 at Governor Bacon Health Center.
He was born to the late Eldridge and Jennie Chiffons in 1940. He is survived by his siblings Joan (Pete) Lisinski of Middletown, Mary (the late Lon) Flurer of Huntsville, AL, Judy (Dave) Eubanks of North East, Robert of Singers Glen, VA, Steve of Landenberg and Ed of Powell Butte, Oregon, plus several cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his ex-wife Rosemarie.
He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday October 24, 2019 at 12:00PM at St. Mary of the Assumption, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707. Viewing will be held at the church starting at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Governor Bacon Health Center, Second Floor, P.O. Box 559, Delaware City, DE 19706
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019