Services
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
7230 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE 19707
302-239-6854
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption
7200 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary of the Assumption
7200 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Chiffons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Mickey" Chiffons


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Mickey" Chiffons Obituary
John "Mickey" Chiffons

Delaware City - Mickey, age 79, passed away on Friday October 18, 2019 at Governor Bacon Health Center.

He was born to the late Eldridge and Jennie Chiffons in 1940. He is survived by his siblings Joan (Pete) Lisinski of Middletown, Mary (the late Lon) Flurer of Huntsville, AL, Judy (Dave) Eubanks of North East, Robert of Singers Glen, VA, Steve of Landenberg and Ed of Powell Butte, Oregon, plus several cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his ex-wife Rosemarie.

He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday October 24, 2019 at 12:00PM at St. Mary of the Assumption, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707. Viewing will be held at the church starting at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Governor Bacon Health Center, Second Floor, P.O. Box 559, Delaware City, DE 19706

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now