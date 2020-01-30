|
John Christian Kraft, PhD
Schwenksville, PA - John Christian Kraft, PhD, age 90, of Schwenksville, PA passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2019.
Dr. John "Chris" Kraft was born on November 15, 1929, in Schwenksville, to the late John H. and K. Madeline (Vogt) Kraft. A graduate of Schwenksville High School Class of 1947. He received his Bachelor degree in Geology/Mineralogy from Pennsylvania State University in 1951 and completed his Master of Science and Doctorate degrees in Geology/Sedimentology and Micropaleontology at the University of Minnesota in 1955. Prior to joining the geology faculty at the University of Delaware, he spent 10 years in the petroleum industry with Shell Canada Ltd stationed in Louisiana, Texas, Arizona, and Alberta, Canada. Chris was the H. Fletcher Brown Professor Emeritus of Geology at the University of Delaware and served as the Chairperson of the Department of Geology from 1969 to 1983. In 1987, he received the Alison Award, the University's highest faculty award, bestowed annually on the faculty member who best characterizes "the scholar-schoolmaster," as exemplified by the Rev. Dr. Francis Alison, who founded the institution that is now the University of Delaware in 1743. Even after his retirement as an emeritus professor, he continued to co-teach the coastal geology field course that brought students to the beaches, salt marshes, and lagoons of coastal Delaware.
Dr. Kraft's specialty area of research was the study of sandy coastal plain and lagoon barrier shorelines in the Eastern and Northwestern United States, Hawaii, Greece, and Turkey. He made major contributions to his discipline in the areas of local relative sea level rise, stratigraphic sequences, and the interpretation of paleo-geographies or ancient landforms. During his career, Dr. Kraft was the principal academic advisor to 28 Master of Science and 16 Doctoral graduate students, many who have gone on to become leaders in their field. He was well known for his international work with a number of colleagues from Greece, Turkey and Germany. Dr. Kraft published over 100 refereed publications including a seminal 2003 publication in Geology, the journal of the Geological Society of America, which established how Homer's "Iliad" presents an accurate account of the geography of ancient Troy, a topic debated by scholars for some 2,000 years. In the article, he demonstrated how the area's sedimentology and geomorphology match the features described in the classic of world literature.
Throughout his career, Dr. Kraft was very active in professional societies including memberships in the Geological Society of America, American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), The Explorer's Club, Society of Economic Paleontologists and Mineralogists, The Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists, Phi Kappa Phi, The Archaeological Institute of America, American Union for Quaternary Research, Society for Archaeological Sciences. He also served as president of the Delaware Academy of Science in 1970 and after retiring to Schwenksville became actively involved with the Perkiomen Watershed Conservancy.
Chris is survived by his children, Christine Kraft, Newark, DE, and John, husband of Alison (Andrews) Kraft, Auburn, PA.; his step-daughter, Amanda Schlick; his grandchildren Karen, wife of Robert Richard, Michael, husband of Janine (Hahn) Kraft, Nicole Kraft, and Juan Bustos-Diaz; his great-grandchildren, Robert Ridgley, Elise Richard, Joseph Richard, Harrison Kraft, Dean Kraft, Katarina Kraft, and Kye Queen; and his sisters, Kathleen, wife of Harold Bloch, Blacksburg, VA, and F. Luise Kraft, Green Lane, PA. He was preceded in death by his sisters, K. Madeline Stevenson, M. Elizabeth Moyer, and A. June Kraft.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 6th, at the Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., 21 Main St., Trappe, with the Rev. Adrian Tierson, Pastor, Heidelberg United Church Of Christ, Schwenksville presiding. Burial will follow at the Schwenksville Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Thursday, at the funeral home.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020