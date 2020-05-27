John Clark Lorenz
Chestertown, MD - John Clark Lorenz, 96, of Chestertown, MD passed away on Sat. May 23, 2020 at Heron Point.
He is survived by his wife of almost 67 years, Marjorie Kathryn (Scharf), his children, Elizabeth (Wade) Foraker of Newark, DE, Andrew of Magnolia, DE, Thomas (Deborah) of York, PA, Richard (Amy) of Millington, MD, grandchildren, Wade Jr. (Ardella), Tara (Alex) Kobetis, Adam (Courtney), Aaron, Abigail, Alexander, and great grandchildren, Olivia Foraker and Axel Kobetis.
There will be a private service and burial. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to any local food bank. To view a full obituary, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020.