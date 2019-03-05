|
John D. Bisio
Wilmington - John D. Bisio, age 78 of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019.
John was born in Wilmington to the late John and Mary (O'Neill) Bisio. He was a proud graduate of Salesianum, class of 1958. He was also in the Delaware Air National Guard. John had many passions in life. He was a talented musician, playing the tuba in The DuPont Concert Band, The Kim Millner Band, The Banjo Dusters, and the Zoli Italian Marching Band. He was a lifelong member of The Wingfoot Lighter Than Air Society (THE LTA SOCIETY), which focuses on blimps and zeppelins. John was a rail-buff who enjoyed collecting a vast amount of knowledge on all things trains, trolleys, and subways. John was also a great admirer of Nikola Tesla. He was a very kind man, who enjoyed helping people and will be deeply missed.
John is survived by his brother Thomas A. Bisio (Gail); sister Mary Ann Colvin (Chip); aunts Martha and Joan; close niece and nephew, Jessica and Gabriel; close cousins Armeda, Anita, and Bebe; and a host of other cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 7th 2019, 10am at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington DE 19805. Service will begin at 11am. Burial will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be to THE LTA SOCIETY, 526 S. MAIN ST, SUITE 406 AKRON, OH 44311.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019