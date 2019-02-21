John D. Small



Glen Mills, PA - John D. Small, age 94 of Glen Mills, PA died on Monday, February 18, 2019 at his home. Born to John D. and Mary E. Kauffman Small in Green Village, PA, he resided in Concord Twp. for 58 years. John worked for Nu-Car Carriers, Inc. as a truck driver for 45 years retiring in 1989. He was an active member of Mt. Hope Church for over 50 years; enjoyed gardening, and was always willing to give helping hand. He was a founding member of the Concord Senior Citizens. He served on the board of the Concord Twp. Park & Recreation Committee for over 25 years. He was a veteran of the Army, 1 year in active duty and 5 years in the Army Reserves. Preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Silva Kuhn Small who died in 2018 and four siblings, Glenn Small, Paul Small, Doris Bender and Jane Wilson, He is survived by his 4 children; Craig (Pam) Small, Stuart (Phyllis) Small, Lisa Small, Brett (Louise) Small, brothers Donald and Richard Small, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 9:30 - 11AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA followed by funeral services at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Aston PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the perpetual care fund at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 4010 Concord Rd, Aston PA 19014. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com Published in The News Journal on Feb. 21, 2019