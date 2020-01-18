Resources
1951 - 2020
Age 68, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020; husband of Charlene Debnam Jenkins; father of David A. Jenkins; son of the late John D. and Alma H. Jenkins; brother of Janice Duncan, Hamdiya Mackey, Wendi Tate & Glenn Jenkins. Also survived by a host of other family and friends. Prior to retirement, he worked as a fraud investigator at Health Partners Philadelphia, PA.

His Celebration of Life Service will be 10 am on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Reformation Lutheran Church,1215 East Vernon Rd, Philadelphia, PA, where viewing will be from 8:30-9:45 am. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Love Now Media of Culture Trust, 1315 Walnut St., Suite 320, Phila, PA 19107. Online condolences to: congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
