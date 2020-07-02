John "Holmsie" Doherty
Wilmington - Surrounded by his loved ones, John "Holmsie" Doherty passed away peacefully at age 86 on June 29, 2020. Born in Wilmington DE, to the late Gerald and Myrtle Doherty, he grew up in Rockford and the Forty Acres area. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Joan; his daughter, Linda (Brian); his four sons, Steven, Rick, John Jr. (Sandra) and Thomas (Renee). Holmsie enjoyed his time with his grandkids, Ryan, Adam, Madeline, Amanda, Katherine, Luke, Nathan, Joshua, Teale, Noah, Jonah, and several great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St Ann Church, 2013 Gilpin Ave Wilmington, DE 19806, on Monday July 6th at 12:30pm. Friends may call at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy Wilmington, DE 19805 from 10am-12pm. Interment will be in Gracelawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America and the Delaware Right to Life Inc. For a full obituary please visit delawarefuneral.com
302-994-9614