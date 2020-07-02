1/1
John "Holmsie" Doherty
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Holmsie" Doherty

Wilmington - Surrounded by his loved ones, John "Holmsie" Doherty passed away peacefully at age 86 on June 29, 2020. Born in Wilmington DE, to the late Gerald and Myrtle Doherty, he grew up in Rockford and the Forty Acres area. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Joan; his daughter, Linda (Brian); his four sons, Steven, Rick, John Jr. (Sandra) and Thomas (Renee). Holmsie enjoyed his time with his grandkids, Ryan, Adam, Madeline, Amanda, Katherine, Luke, Nathan, Joshua, Teale, Noah, Jonah, and several great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St Ann Church, 2013 Gilpin Ave Wilmington, DE 19806, on Monday July 6th at 12:30pm. Friends may call at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy Wilmington, DE 19805 from 10am-12pm. Interment will be in Gracelawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America and the Delaware Right to Life Inc. For a full obituary please visit delawarefuneral.com

302-994-9614






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
St Ann Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-9614
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved