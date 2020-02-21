|
John E. Benzel, MD
Dr. John E. Benzel, age 86, of Greenville, DE, and formerly of Kiawah Island, SC, died on February 13, 2020 after a short illness. John was born in Milwaukee, WI to Charles F. and Janet Benzel, and moved to Wilmington, DE in the late 1930's. He attended Friends School, then graduated from Choate Rosemary Hall in 1951, and Yale University in 1955. He received his Medical Degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1959 and married Betsy Jean Waddell that same year. Together they raised two children. He served in the Army Medical Corps from 1960-1962 and then completed his residency in Hematology and Internal Medicine at George Washington University Hospital in Washington DC from 1962-1966.
John and Betsy settled back in Wilmington in 1966, where he joined Dr. John J. Egan's Hematology practice, the first in Delaware. They worked together for many years and expanded the practice to include six other doctors; their work also formed the basis for the state's multiple Hematology practices today. John was Board Certified by the American Societies of Hematology, Internal Medicine, and Clinical Pathologists, and was a member of the Delaware Clinical and Laboratory Pathologists from 1966-1993.
Upon his retirement in 1993, John remained a busy man! He was a member of the Island Choraliers, a men's singing group, and was also a member of the Kiawah Island Club and Wilmington Country Club, where he enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and swimming his daily laps. He was well-known on Kiawah Island for organizing a thrice-weekly tennis group of men (and occasionally women), aged 40-90, that attracted up to 30 players on any given day. Also in retirement, his lifelong appreciation of classical music developed into an interest in and love of opera. He educated himself on the genre and created a weekly "Opera Lite" class which he taught on Kiawah and Seabrook Islands for 16 years, and more recently, back at Stonegates Retirement Community in Greenville. Even non-fans became fans as he brought the performances to life by narrating streamlined versions of the plots, pointing out unique features to be appreciated, and regaling fans with some of the "back stories."
John is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betsy, his daughter and son-in-law Sherry & Peter Willard, his son Mark and fiancé Sarah Murray, as well as Mark's children Meghan Foxx (husband Bobby), Shelby Sims (husband Tevin), and Brock Benzel; and Sarah's children Magnus, Beatrice, and Katerina Murray; and great granddaughter Presley Foxx. He was predeceased by his brother Charles F. Benzel, Jr. John's family would like to thank the nursing and therapy staff of Stonegates Healthcare for their expert and loving care of him in recent months.
A reception will be held at Wilmington Country Club on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 4:00-6:00PM to honor his life and memory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the .
