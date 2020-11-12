John E. Breznitsky
New Castle - John E. Breznitsky, age 95, of New Castle, DE, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 12 Winder Road, New Castle, DE. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the Veteran's Association of America, Inc., P.O. Box 309 Audubon Station, New York, NY 10032-0309, or to Holy Spirit Catholic Church at the address listed above.
