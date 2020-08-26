John E. Monk "POP"



Wilmington, DE - Age 89, departed this life August 19, 2020. Husband of Marilyn J. Monk; father of Daries E. Monk (Glenda), Gwendolyn Monk-Clark (William), David J. Monk, Sr. (Darlene), Jonelle E. Monk, and the late Ronald Monk and Johnathan Monk; son of the late Milton F. and Allie Williams Monk; grandson of the late John "Jack" Monk; brother of Mildred A. Monk, Clara Belle Monk Johnson (Hoover), Larry M. Monk (Henrietta), and the late Donaphine Monk, Shirley Monk-Peterson and Annie Marie-Monk; nephew of Carlene Williams; also survived by 20 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and a host of other relatives and many friends.



Mr. Monk better known as "Pop" worked on the farms in North Carolina. In 1956, he came to Wilmington, DE and received employment with the Hotel DuPont. He ultimately gained the position as Executive Chef before retiring after 38 years of Service. He was known near and far for his Culinary Skills. For over 10 years he was one of the main Chefs at Wilmington's Greek Festival.



He was a member of the Mother AUFCMP Church and was a Past Master of Union Lodge #21, Prince Hall Grand Lodge, PHA-F&AM, Corinthian Consistory #5 and a Past Potentate of Suakim Temple #60.



Funeral 5PM Sun., Aug. 30, 2020 at Congo Legacy Center, 501 W. 28th St., Wilm, DE. There will be a public viewing from 2:00PM until 4:00PM. There will be a Masonic Service at 4:00PM. Burial, 10AM Mon., Aug. 31, 2020 in Gracelawn Memorial Park.









