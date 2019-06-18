|
John E. (Sam Huff) Noonan, Jr.
New Castle - John E. (Sam Huff) Noonan Jr., born 11/8/1942, of New Castle, DE passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019 surrounded by the family that he was so proud of, and loved so much. Sam was predeceased by his parents, John Edward (Beans) Noonan Sr. and Rosealie (Rose) (Leszczynski) Noonan and his beloved wife, Eileen (Beaston) Noonan. He is survived by his children John (Johnny) Thomas Noonan and Angela Robyn Noonan. Sam's greatest pleasure was being PopPop to his grandchildren, Antonia, Eli, Ty and Russell Brown, and Austin and Tanner Noonan. Sam is also survived by a sister, Penny (Chris) Steinebach and a brother, Richard (Diana) Noonan.
Uncle Sam was also dearly loved by many nieces and nephews. He retired from Cann Printing, and for the past 34 years he has been an active member within the fellowship of Alcoholic Anonymous. PopPop Sam was a mentor, helping countless people along his journey in AA, where he brought hope to those who needed it most. Sam gratefully led a life of service to others, and was a friend to many, one day at a time. Sam lived his life well, loved completely, brought joy and laughter to those he loved, and was a wonderful son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He never met a person he would not stop to make smile, or help. We loved him dearly.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, N. Bancroft Prky., Wilmington, DE on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at noon. Viewing will be in church starting at 10 am. To continue Sam's legacy of service, in lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The Limen House, 600 W 10th St., Wilmington, DE 19801.
Published in The News Journal on June 18, 2019