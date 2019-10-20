|
|
John E. Novotny
Burlington, VT - John Novotny died at home on September 24, 2019. A long time resident of Burlington, VT, John taught mechanical engineering at the University of Vermont and was known for his mentoring of students.
John grew up in Kennebunk, Maine. He attended Yale University, where he was captain of the fencing team. He earned a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from UVM in 1997. He was an Assistant Professor at the University of Delaware from 2000-2009, then returned to UVM, where he made substantial contributions to the engineering curriculum.
John is survived by his wife, Dawn, and their two sons, Miles and Theo. John was preceded in death by his sister, Jayme Novotny. He is also survived by his parents, Marilyn and James Novotny, his brother Jim, and his sisters Lynanne and Laura and their families.
A Remembrance Space will be hosted on 10/25 from 2-8 at the UVM Interfaith Center, 400 S Prospect St, Burlington, VT.
In lieu of flowers, cards or donations may be sent to support his family's transition to D. Ellis at P.O. Box 8245, Burlington, VT 05402, or to The John Novotny Memorial Fund at UVM at go.uvm.edu/novotny.
