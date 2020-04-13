|
John Edward Latronico
Newark - John Edward Latronico, age 66, of Newark, DE, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
John was born on May 27, 1953 to the late John and Eva (Larson) Latronico, both descendants of immigrants from Italy and Sweden. He was baptized in the Catholic faith and confirmed as a Lutheran. Raised in Boardman, Ohio, he became the first child to complete a college education, receiving a Bachelor's in Chemical Engineering and voted Engineer of the Year in1976, from the Rayen School of Engineering at Youngstown State University.
John's talent as an engineer was evident through his lifetime contributions to chemical manufacturing processes, safety and quality. His career began as a field service engineer for Dow Chemical in 1976. In 1978, John embarked upon a 32-year career at Thiokol as an expert in rocket motor design. Starting as a process engineer, he was promoted to supervisor and then to manufacturing manager and technical lead for the vice president of operations. After Thiokol, he excelled in aviation manufacturing and chemical process management at Alcore, Fuji Imaging and 3M. He was a devoted team leader who loved encouraging people to develop their talents.
John was a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was incredibly trustworthy, hard-working and kind. John loved being a dad and grandfather, taking care of his family with patience and self-sacrifice. He was a financial whiz, working hard to save money and taking the responsibility for putting his three children through college and graduate school. John was Mr. Fix-It, taking on projects to make life better and brighter for everyone. His many friends could always count on him for a kind word and a helping hand. John met life's challenges with honesty, integrity, perseverance and love.
In his own words, "My wife Margaret is by far the best organizer and alternative scenario planner of anyone I know. At times it became a little overwhelming but to her benefit she was mostly right (although we didn't always let her know). Elizabeth was a bit messy up through college (PhD Engineering) but became the model of a mother and wife. I am very proud of Ellen (MS Occupational Therapy) who has overcome adversity in her career and personal life. She has helped numerous special needs children through her work at Christiana School District. My son John (BS Finance) fell on hard times after an auto accident but has worked hard to regain strength for a bright future. I hope that family and friends remember the good times (and my stubbornness of course)."
John is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Margaret (Plichta) Latronico; daughters, Beth (Greg) Osyk and Ellen Latronico; son, John Latronico; brother, Charles (Connie) Latronico; sisters, Elaine (the late Edward) Less and Susan (Daniel) Wrobleski; grandchildren, Alex and Nathan Osyk; in-laws, Gene Plichta, Kathy Plichta and James (Catherine) Plichta; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Evan Lipson, Ms. Megan Schollenberger and Ms. Alice Pons at Johns Hopkins Medicine, Dr. Isabella Glitza, Dr. Rodabe Amaria, Dr. Hussein Tawbi and Mr. Tim Woody at MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, Dr. Jamal Misleh and Ms. Jodie Delesio at Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, Delaware Hospice and Christiana Hospital.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, 2431 Frazer Road, Newark, DE 19702.
