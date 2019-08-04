|
John Edward Robinson
Easton, MD - John Edward Robinson passed away on July 28, 2019 at his home in Hyde Park, Easton, MD. He was 69 years old.
He was born on August 26, 1949 in Wilmington, DE, the son of the late Frank Robinson, Sr. and Catherine Fakis Robinson. Mr. Robinson grew up in Chesapeake City, MD, lived for many years in Wilmington, DE and then Wallingford, PA before retiring to Neavitt, MD.
Mr. Robinson served honorably in the U.S. Air Force. He was employed as a mechanic and heavy truck parts specialist at several Mack Truck dealerships during the course of his career. He used his business and interpersonal skills as a realtor in Pennsylvania before retiring to the Eastern Shore of Maryland in 1998. He captained the Northern Star, a 29' commercial hook and line vessel, and had his own handyman service, Every Mother's Son.
Mr. Robinson enjoyed fishing, playing golf and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, Brian Robinson, his daughter-in-law, Dawn Robinson, his grandchildren, Remy Robinson and Nash Robinson of Hurlock, MD, and his brothers, Frank Robinson, Jr. of Harrington, DE and David Robinson of Bear, DE.
Arrangements for the final placement of Mr. Robinson's ashes will be made at a later date and communicated by the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in Mr. Robinson's name.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019