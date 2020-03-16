|
|
John Emile "Johnny" Walther, Sr.
Newark - John Emile "Johnny" Walther, Sr., age 66, of Newark, DE, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow at St. Georges Cemetery, Bear, DE.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020