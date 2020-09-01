1/
John F. Bachmeyer
1945 - 2020
John F. Bachmeyer

Wilmington - John F. Bachmeyer, 75, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.

John is survived by his wife, Marcella McGonigle Bachmeyer; his daughter, Laura Elizabeth Bachmeyer (Justin Hilbert); along with several other beloved family members and friends.

Funeral arrangements for John will be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 directives, which require mandatory face masks, social distancing and monitored attendance.

A viewing will be held at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Friday, Sept. 4 from 9:30-11:00AM. Funeral services will begin at 11:00AM, immediately followed by interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to the World Wildlife Fund (www.worldwildlife.org).

To view a complete obituary for John visit

www.dohertyfh.com






Published in The News Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
SEP
4
Interment
Gracelawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
