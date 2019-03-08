Services
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Silverbrook Cemetery
3300 Lancaster Pike
Wilmington, DE
John F. "Jack" Best

Wilmington - John F. "Jack" Best, age 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

He was born in Wilmington to the late John W. and Helen C. Best. Jack attended P.S. DuPont HS.

He worked for many years for a plastic manufacturer. Jack was an avid gun collector and a long-time member of Avon Lake Sportsmen's Club, Atglen Sportsmen's Club and a life time member of the NRA. Jack was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed gardening, bicycling, and his many pets over the years. He cherished his friendship with Les, Bob and Martin.

He is survived by his 2 daughters, Wendy Rohrer and Cindy Greer (Joseph), 2 grandsons, Matt and Chris Rohrer. Jack was also preceded in death by his sister, Judith Quay.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 11 at 1pm, at Silverbrook Cemetery, 3300 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington.

For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
