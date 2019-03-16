|
Dr. John F. Gehret
Wilmington - Dr. John F. Gehret passed away peacefully at home on March 14th. He was a man that touched so many people in his 85 years, and not in a bad way. "Doctor John" personally delivered over 6,000 Delawareans, and practiced with his father, Andrew Martin Gehret as an Obstetrician and Gynecologist in downtown Wilmington from 1963-1999. Together, they brought over 10,000 lives into the State, and helped countless women with a myriad of health issues.
John was born on November 5, 1933 in Wilmington, and was a lifelong resident of the State with only a few interruptions. He got his start at 8th and Broom, living over his father's office. Eventually, the family ended up in Alapocas, near his High School Alma Mater, Wilmington Friends School. John started at Friends in kindergarten and graduated in 1951. While at WFS, John was a three sport athlete, starring in many games of football, basketball and baseball. Never a braggart, John's favorite story was recounting his senior year football game against arch rival Tower Hill. The final score was 12-12, and John was the placekicker.
Despite that setback, John's high school experience ended on a high note. He met a classmate by the name of Amanda Spackman. At the time, Amanda would not give John the time of day, as he was known as something of a rogue. Somehow, five years later, they were married and spent 35 wonderful years together. Amanda passed away in 1991 after a brief, but vicious battle with lung cancer. They had four children: Kathryn Gehret Welsh, John Andrew Gehret, Margaret Gehret Erskine and Ann Gehret McKinney. All four followed their parents and graduated from Friends School.
While John excelled at traditional high school sports, his true calling and lifelong passion was the game of golf. "Acer," as many of his friends called him, began playing as a 10 year old. Six years later, he qualified and played in the United States Junior Championship. He continued to play through Williams College, where he was Captain of the team, and graduated in 1955. In 1956, his first year at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School, and two weeks after his marriage, John won the Delaware Amateur Championship. Through the years, John won the Wilmington Country Club Championship six times, a record that stood for over 50 years. While he was proud of these accomplishments, nothing gave John more pleasure than beating his buddies in a two dollar Nassau.
Following medical school and residency at Penn, John returned to Wilmington and began practice with his father. Their partnership was interrupted in 1966-67, when John was drafted into the United States Air Force. Normally, 33 year old doctors with four children under 10 were not being drafted, but apparently Air Force families were quite fertile. John served as a Captain at Sewart Air Force Base, just outside Smyrna, Tennessee. While there, besides taking care of Base families, John won two Base Championships and fleeced his share of the higher brass.
Returning from Tennessee, John and Amanda moved the family back to Alapocas, where they lived until Amanda's passing. A year later, John married lifelong friend, Barbara Sezna Myers. John and Barbara moved to Barley Drive, where they have lived for their 26 years of marriage. The last number of years were difficult for John. He fought a number of debilities that kept him largely bedridden. For a man of action throughout his life, this was the worst of conditions. One very bright spot in the last few years came last February. Having been a lifelong Eagles fan, he finally got to see a Super Bowl victory. While he could not attend the game, both his son and two of his grandsons did. It was a very special day for the whole family.
Besides Barbara, John had a number of lifelong friends who stopped by to see him on a regular basis. The family is most grateful for this kindness. In addition, we cannot begin to express our gratitude to the women who looked after John 24/7/365. You will all go to heaven for what you did.
John was a member at Pine Valley Golf Club, Bidermann Golf Club, La Romana Country Club in the Dominican Republic, and Royal Port Rush in Northern Ireland.
John is survived by his wife, Barbara, his four children, Kathryn of Oakton, VA; John of Rumson, NJ; Margaret of Wilmington, DE; and Ann of Brentwood, TN. He is also survived by his brother Peter Gehret of Castle Rock, CO, his sister Susan Gehret Ohlandt of Wilmington, DE, spouses of all of the above, two stepchildren, Grier Myers Hickman of Natick, MA and Sheppard Myers of San Antonio, TX, 11 grandchildren and countless friends.
A Memorial Service has been scheduled for April 20th at 5 PM at Vicmead Hunt Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wilmington Friends School.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 16 to Apr. 19, 2019