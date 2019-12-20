Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
7 Sharpley Rd
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
7 Sharpley Rd
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Grzybowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Grzybowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Grzybowski Obituary
John F. Grzybowski

Wilmington, DE - John F. Grzybowski, age 96, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. John was born and raised in Wilmington, the son of the late Roman and Francesca Grzybowski. He served his country proudly in the Army during World War II, earning a Purple Heart for his sacrifice. He then went on to work as an Ironworker and Welder for the Local 451 until his retirement. John was a member of the Diamond State Post #2863. He was also a member of the St. Hedwig's choir. Along with his parents, John is predeceased by his wife, Genevieve (Klekowicki) Grzybowski; his sister, Ann Kowalski; and his brothers, Stanley and Joseph Grzybowski.

John will be dearly missed by his son, David and his wife, Leah; and his two grandchildren, Jason and Cara and several nieces and nephews. John loved music, and enjoyed watching his son and grandchildren play sports. He was also an avid Phillies fan.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 27 from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. with funeral services beginning at 11 A.M. at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 7 Sharpley Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803. Burial at Cathedral will follow. in lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now