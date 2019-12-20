|
|
John F. Grzybowski
Wilmington, DE - John F. Grzybowski, age 96, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. John was born and raised in Wilmington, the son of the late Roman and Francesca Grzybowski. He served his country proudly in the Army during World War II, earning a Purple Heart for his sacrifice. He then went on to work as an Ironworker and Welder for the Local 451 until his retirement. John was a member of the Diamond State Post #2863. He was also a member of the St. Hedwig's choir. Along with his parents, John is predeceased by his wife, Genevieve (Klekowicki) Grzybowski; his sister, Ann Kowalski; and his brothers, Stanley and Joseph Grzybowski.
John will be dearly missed by his son, David and his wife, Leah; and his two grandchildren, Jason and Cara and several nieces and nephews. John loved music, and enjoyed watching his son and grandchildren play sports. He was also an avid Phillies fan.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 27 from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. with funeral services beginning at 11 A.M. at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 7 Sharpley Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803. Burial at Cathedral will follow. in lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, 2019