John F. Kane
Wilmington - John F Kane, 73, passed away at home on September 15, 2020 with family who loved him by his side. Never complaining, for fourteen months he fought a valiant fight against pancreatic cancer. John was the son of John Russell Kane and Mary Frances Barnetson Kane, who predeceased him. He was born in Olean, New York. He graduated from Syracuse University and obtained his MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He began his career with DuPont in Wilmington, Delaware and retired from Dupont after more than 30 years.
John went on to work for major international corporations. During his career he worked for the largest chemical (Dupont), pharmaceutical (Pfizer), and food/nutrition (Nestle) companies in the world. He particularly liked the global pieces of his job and enjoyed the interaction with colleagues around the world while doing Strategic and Global Forecasting, until his retirement in 2017.
John was a kind and gentle man who was loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. While a humble man of few words, he was known to offer an amusing comment at just the right moment leaving those around him smiling and laughing. He loved nature, gardening, outdoor activities, and especially birds. John shared his keen observations and love of birds with us and left us with an appreciation for them that was infectious. He liked spending time skiing and hiking and loved the beautiful mountains out west. He loved to prepare and enjoy gourmet food and share good wine with family and friends. In recent years, he enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, trying new things and exploring new places.
John is survived by his wife of 32 years, Phyllis, his children, Chris Kane of Wilmington, John Todd Kane of Philadelphia, Elizabeth M. Kane of Boynton Beach, Florida, and three delightful grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Peter Anthony Kane of Rochester, New York and his sister Mary Marshall Kane of Pasadena, Maryland.
Since gatherings are limited at this time, services will be private.
The family asks that you remember John during your favorite meal and in lieu of flowers you can make an honorary donation in his memory to The Delaware Nature Society (https://www.delawarenaturesociety.org
) or The American Cancer Society
(https://www.cancer.org
).
Good stories and memories of John would be welcome at www.mccreryandharra.com