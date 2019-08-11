|
Rev. John F. Kenny, OSFS
Childs, MD - Rev. John F. Kenny, OSFS, professed member of the Wilmington-Philadelphia Province of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales for 53 years, died on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Father was born in Harrisburg, PA, on May 19, 1930, the son of Joseph F. and Niceta C. (Otto) Kenny. After attending St. Francis of Assisi parish school and Bishop McDevitt High School, he earned a B.S. in Economics from Villanova University in 1953. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1953-1957.
Father entered the Oblates in 1963 and professed first vows on August 21, 1965, made perpetual profession on August 21, 1968, and ordained a priest on September 6, 1969. He completed theological training at the De Sales Hall School of Theology, Hyattsville, MD.
Following ordination, Father taught at Northeast Catholic High School, Philadelphia, PA, served as associate director of Renewal, Rest and Re-Creation in Alexandria, VA, and was pastoral associate at St. Richard parish in Mannheim, PA. Subsequently, Father retired at the Oblate community in Childs, MD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Our Lady of Light Chapel, 1120 Blue Ball Road, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 9:30 AM and conclude at 10:45 AM. Interment with military honors will follow in the Oblate Cemetery.
In memory of Fr. Kenny's life and legacy, donations may be made to the Oblate Development Fund, 2200 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, DE 19806.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019