John F. Lattomus, Jr.
Georgetown - John F. Lattomus, Jr. age 83, of Georgetown, DE passed away on September 3, 2020 at home with his loving wife by his side. John was born in Wilmington, DE, son of the late Francis and Hattie Zaborowski Lattomus.
John had been a proud volunteer firefighter for 64 years serving as a Life Member with the Christiana Fire Company and most recently receiving his Life Member Status with the Ellendale Fire Company.
John retired from Verizon, Macys, and Delaware State Fire Marshall Office where he began a career with the Juvenile Fire Setter Intervention Program, interviewing children who set fires. However, John felt his greatest career success was bringing Burn Camp to the State of Delaware. This Camp is used to assist young burn victims in their adjustment to injury through the provision of a safe, supportive environment and providing companionship through physical and social activities in a camp setting. He received a Director Emeritus from Delaware Burn Camp because of his many endeavors. John touch many lives and made great friends through his association in the fire service.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Robert and daughter, Vicki. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marie; his children: Ron Lattomus and his wife Chris, Kathie Lattomus, and John Lattomus, III. He is also survived by his two Shepherds Zeke and Zoe.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Ellendale Fire Company, 302 Main Street, Ellendale, DE 19941 or to Delaware Burn Camp, P.O. Box 682, Dover, DE 19903.
All services are private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Dodd - Carey Chapel, Georgetown, DE
Please visit John's life memorial webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com
.