Gebhart Funeral Homes - New Castle
531 Delaware St
New Castle, DE 19720
302-328-2312
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gebhart Funeral Homes - New Castle
531 Delaware St
New Castle, DE 19720
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Gebhart Funeral Homes - New Castle
531 Delaware St
New Castle, DE 19720
John F. Lynch Jr. Obituary
John F. Lynch, Jr.

Newport - John Francis Lynch, Jr., age 73, of Newport, DE passed away March 15, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital at St. Francis.

John was employed by New Castle Dept. of Public Works. He was active in his church, Peniel United Methodist, Newport, DE, where he took pleasure in Feeding the Hungry. John also enjoyed reading and attending the New Castle Senior Center.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John F. Sr. and Adelaide (Rossell) Lynch. He is survived by his cousins, Jean Hutchinson, Beverly Rash, Janet McMahon, all of Elkton, MD, Sharon Alder of Fort Smith, AR, Richard Simpson of Hillsboro, WV, Joan Pochvatilla of Dover, DE and Jeanette McCullough of New Castle, DE.

A Viewing will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10am to 11am at Gebhart Funeral Home, 531 Delaware Street, New Castle, DE 19720, where a Funeral Service will begin at 11am. Burial will be private in Glebe Cemetery, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peniel United Methodist Church, 115 E. Market St., Newport, DE 19804 to be used for Feeding the Hungry and for parishioners who need support.

To offer condolences, please visit:

gebhartfuneralhomes.com

302.328.2312
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
