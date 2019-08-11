|
John F. Rizzo, Jr.
Middletown - John Francis Rizzo, Jr. of Middletown, Delaware was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the age of 60.
Please join his family and friends to celebrate his life. A viewing will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 12 Winder Road, Garfield Park (For GPS users- enter "6 Church Drive, New Castle, DE 19720 on Monday, August 12 from 6:00-8:00PM. On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, the family will receive guests for a viewing starting at 9:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:00AM.Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society online at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/ or mail in National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or the , online at http://www.diabetes.org/ or mail in to . P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. To view full obituary and to send online condolences visit Daniels-Hutchison.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019