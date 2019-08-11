Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
For more information about
John Rizzo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
12 Winder Road
Garfield Park, DE
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
For GPS users- enter "6 Church Drive, New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Rizzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Rizzo Jr.


1959 - 2019
John F. Rizzo Jr. Obituary
John F. Rizzo, Jr.

Middletown - John Francis Rizzo, Jr. of Middletown, Delaware was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the age of 60.

Please join his family and friends to celebrate his life. A viewing will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 12 Winder Road, Garfield Park (For GPS users- enter "6 Church Drive, New Castle, DE 19720 on Monday, August 12 from 6:00-8:00PM. On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, the family will receive guests for a viewing starting at 9:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:00AM.Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society online at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/ or mail in National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or the , online at http://www.diabetes.org/ or mail in to . P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. To view full obituary and to send online condolences visit Daniels-Hutchison.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
