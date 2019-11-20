Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
John F. Shockley Iii Obituary
John F. Shockley, III

Wilmington - John F. Shockley, III, age 84, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Christiana Emergency Room.

Born in Wilmington, DE, John was the son of the late Robert and Adeline (Solia) Shockley and was a graduate of Conrad High School. For over 40 years, he worked as a carpenter for the Local 626. He was a former member of St. Hedwig's Church. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Caroline (Kempczynska) Shockley and his brother, Robert Shockley, Jr.

John will be dearly missed by his sons, John IV (Patricia) of Bear and Robert and Gary of Wilmington; his daughter, Donna Bryant (Robert) of Wilmington; nine grandchildren, Kimberly, Barbara, Vicki, Tiffany, Nicole, John V, Robin, Robert and Carol; 13 grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to visitation on Saturday, November 23rd after 10 AM at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington where funeral services will begin at 11 AM. Entombment will be at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
