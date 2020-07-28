1/
John Francis Higgins
John Francis Higgins

Bear - John Francis Higgins, age 59, of Bear, DE, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, John was the son of Mary (McGuinness) Higgins and the late James Higgins. He served his country proudly in the US Air Force. Recently, he was working as a truck driver for J.B. Hunt Company.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Friday, July 31st between 2:30 and 3:30 PM at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington. Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Friday at 4 PM at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington. For those unable to attend, a live webcast will be available at 4 PM via mealeyfuneralhomes.com. You may also visit https://portal.midweststreams.com/services/watch/x4t03M4Y3V to view the webcast directly. Burial will be held privately. For a full obituary, please visit mealeyfuneralhomes.com




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
02:30 - 03:30 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
04:00 PM
St. John the Beloved Church
