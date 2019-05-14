Services
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
Calling hours
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jude The Apostle Catholic Church
152 Tulip Drive
Lewes, DE
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude The Apostle Catholic Church
152 Tulip Drive
Lewes, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Francis Murray Jr.


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Francis Murray Jr. Obituary
John Francis Murray, Jr.

Lewes - John Francis Murray, Jr of Lewes, Delaware, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 10, at the age of 63. Funeral mass to be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 16, at St. Jude The Apostle Catholic Church, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes, Delaware, where friends may call beginning at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Milton Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 84, Milton, DE 19968. For online condolences, please visit www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now