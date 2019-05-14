|
|
John Francis Murray, Jr.
Lewes - John Francis Murray, Jr of Lewes, Delaware, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 10, at the age of 63. Funeral mass to be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 16, at St. Jude The Apostle Catholic Church, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes, Delaware, where friends may call beginning at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Milton Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 84, Milton, DE 19968. For online condolences, please visit www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on May 14, 2019