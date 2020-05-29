John Francis Ruff
Marine Veteran John Francis Ruff (75) was surrounded by his extended family at home when he passed peacefully on May 26, 2020.
John grew up in Wilmington, Delaware. He married Emmalea Mae Haber and they made their home in New Castle and Rehoboth Beach.
He was a 50 Year member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local #74 and spent his retirement on the beach, playing pool at the VFW, and working with his hands. No matter where he was or what he was doing, John was helpful, fun to be around, full of wisdom and advice. He was best known for his strong work ethic and faith as well as his thoughtfulness, jovial attitude, crazy antics, and daring feats. To read more about John visit www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
He is survived by his wife Emmalea M Ruff, children: Michelle Varner (Scott), John Ruff (Jamie), Cheri Eleazar (Israel), Jason Ruff (Joella); grandchildren: Joshua, Nicholas, Miles, Bella, John, Skyler, Justin, Tristan, and Kallea; and siblings: Fred Ruff (Andrea), Mary Cathell, Winifred Thompson (Royall), Thomas Ruff (Janeen), Anita Wolter (Rainer), Bridget Napolski, Joseph Ruff (Deborah), and Anne Fischer (Horst) as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews.
John will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sussex County and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Service to others was his gift and he will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making contributions in John's memory to Ministry of Caring, Inc. at 115 E 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The News Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.