|
|
John Francis Wayne
Egg Harbor Twp, NJ - John Francis Wayne, age 65, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, passed away suddenly in Albuquerque, New Mexico on February 26, 2020.
He was born March 30, 1954 in Manhasset, NY, lived briefly in Riverhead, NY and was raised in Stonybrook, NY. As an adult, he resided in Florence, KY, Ocean City, NJ, Dover, DE and Egg Harbor Township, NJ.
He graduated in 1976 from Dowling College with a Degree in Business Administration and a Minor in Marine Biology. John grew up around racing and learned The Racing Game from his Stepfather, Cliff McCartney who worked for the New York Racing Association (NYRA) for 50 years. From 1970-1976, John worked part-time for NYRA. He was hired as a TRPB (Thoroughbred Racing Protective Bureau) Detective in 1976 and in 1978 became a TRPB Agent and was Lead Investigator. He worked for the TRPB at some of the top tracks around the nation including Santa Anita, Churchill Downs, Del Mar, Keeneland and Racetracks in Winnipeg and Nova Scotia, Canada for a total of 28 tracks. He was assigned to Head Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Racing Circuit Security at Churchill Downs. He became Agent In Charge/Director at Santa Anita Race Track in California. After 14 years with the TRPB, John Spent 9 years (1990-1999) as Assistant General Manager and Director of Operations at Atlantic City Race Course. In 1999, John was appointed Executive Director of the Thoroughbred Racing and Harness Racing Commissions for the State of Delaware by Governor Tom Carper. When the Commissions Split, he remained Executive Director of Thoroughbred Racing until the date of his death. He had a phenomenal knowledge of racing and was known for his integrity. He died doing what he loved at a meeting of Organization of Racing Investigators International. He received accolades from FBI Director William Webster for assisting in the conviction of 7 persons in a federal racketeering case and in 2003 was the Len Foote Award Winner from Executive Directors in The Horse Racing Industry.
His hobbies included photography (many of his pictures were accepted for GPS Navigational Sites), gardening and his special bird feeding sanctuary in his backyard. He often said, if he ever retired his second job would be shopping (which made us all groan). He was kind, he was gentle, he was our rock and he told the best jokes. He was the best Grandpa anyone could have had.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of many years, Dierdre (Seymour) Wayne; ex-wife, Rhonda (Harrison) Wayne; daughter, Daphne Walters (Thomas); stepsister, Tara Wellbrock (Richard); stepchildren, Bryant Amper, Gemma Seymour & Anita Amper; grandchild, Phoenix Walters; step-grandchildren, Marcus Prats, Tatiana Prats, Madeleine Amper & Esther Seiferheld-Amper; nieces, Hannah & Grace Wellbrock; nephew, Lucas Wellbrock; cousins, Frank Laurita (Ellen) & Christopher Laurita (Kristina); other extended family members and a host of friends.
John was preceded in death by his father, John Wayne; stepfather, Clifford McCartney and mother, Edna "Fran" Frances (Laurita) (Wayne) McCartney.
Arrangements by George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ 08221. Viewing Friday, March 6, 2020, 10 AM - 12 Noon with Service at 12 Noon, Interment immediately following at Laurel Memorial Park 2301 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234.
Memorial Contributions may be given to The , The , The National Multiple Sclerosis Society (Delaware Chapter) or The Jockey's Health and Welfare Fund Attn: Robert Colton, Delaware Park 777 Delaware Park Blvd. Wilmington, DE 19804.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020