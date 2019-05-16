Services
Gracelawn Memorial Chapel
2220 North Dupont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
Graveside service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Gracelawn Memorial Park
2220 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Fulmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Frederic Fulmer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Frederic Fulmer Obituary
John Frederic Fulmer

Conway, SC - John Frederic Fulmer, age 76, of Conway, SC died on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Grand Strand Hospital in Myrtle Beach, SC surrounded by his family and friends.

Born in Wilmington, DE, Jack was the son of the late Frederic Oldfather Fulmer and the late Virginia Ann Ingersol Fulmer and the brother of the late Terry Fulmer. He had a long and varied career in the plastics industry which included sales, marketing and management. He was currently retired.

Jack is survived by his wife Barbara Hamilton; his son, Trevor Fulmer and his wife Sara and their children, Rylee and Alison all of Middletown, DE and his grandson Alexander, his daughter, Jennifer Marek and her husband Andrew and their children, Kevin and Wyatt all of Middletown, DE; and his sister-in-law Carolyn Fulmer of Wilmington, DE, all of whom will miss him dearly.

There will be a graveside service on Friday, May 24th at 11:00 am at the Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Highway, New Castle, DE 19720.
Published in The News Journal on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.