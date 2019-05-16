|
John Frederic Fulmer
Conway, SC - John Frederic Fulmer, age 76, of Conway, SC died on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Grand Strand Hospital in Myrtle Beach, SC surrounded by his family and friends.
Born in Wilmington, DE, Jack was the son of the late Frederic Oldfather Fulmer and the late Virginia Ann Ingersol Fulmer and the brother of the late Terry Fulmer. He had a long and varied career in the plastics industry which included sales, marketing and management. He was currently retired.
Jack is survived by his wife Barbara Hamilton; his son, Trevor Fulmer and his wife Sara and their children, Rylee and Alison all of Middletown, DE and his grandson Alexander, his daughter, Jennifer Marek and her husband Andrew and their children, Kevin and Wyatt all of Middletown, DE; and his sister-in-law Carolyn Fulmer of Wilmington, DE, all of whom will miss him dearly.
There will be a graveside service on Friday, May 24th at 11:00 am at the Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Highway, New Castle, DE 19720.
Published in The News Journal on May 16, 2019