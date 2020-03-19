|
|
John Frederick Lane
Wilmington - Born March 16, 1931, John passed away March 11, 2020 just before his 89th birthday.
He born and raised in Niagara Falls the first son of Stanley and Dorothy Lane. John graduated from LaSalle High in 1949, and enrolled at the University of Buffalo where he graduated in 1953 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. After graduation, he volunteered for the draft and entered the US Army in 1954. He married Georgia Chamberlain in 1955 and started their journey together, living in Germany. After his military service, John spent his entire career with DuPont and worked in several locations before retiring from Edgemoor after nearly 40 years of service.
John was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Georgia; his brother, Roy; his daughter, Ellen; and his dear friend, Ann Malgire. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his sister, Mary Ann; daughter, Hilary; son, John "Jay" (Helena); son, Slayton (Anne); grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Carley, Kelsey, Emily, Slayton, Lane, Haley, and Justin; one great-grandchild, Stevie Hayes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was the fisherman extraordinaire earning multiple citations from the State of Delaware for some of his catches. He was always ready to tell you something you didn't know and tell it again just in case you forgot. His curiosity was boundless and his interests ranged from Sherlock Holmes to the life cycle of the blue claw crab. He was a fabulous tour guide to all that visited Delaware and loved showing off all that this region had to offer. After retiring, he was a mentor to many children at Forwood Elementary and he loved attending classes at the Academy of Lifelong Learning. John loved gardening and sharing his harvest of tomatoes. He will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future with details to be shared when available.
He has gone fishing…
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020