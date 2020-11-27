John G. Graham
Wilmington - John G. Graham, age 82, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, after a long battle with hypersensitivity pneumonitis. He was a resident of Wilmington, DE.
He was born in East Orange, NJ and was the son of the late Robert Graham and Marie Finkler.
John graduated from Clifford Scott High School, Upsala College, and Rutgers Law School. He taught at Rutgers Law School and served as its Assistant Dean. After serving in the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, he went into private practice in Newark, NJ. He was in-house counsel at Jersey Central Power & Light, rising to become Chief Financial Officer of its parent General Public Utilities. John served on a number of corporate and not-for-profit boards, including Nuclear Electric Insurance Limited, Northeast Utilities, Upsala College, St. Elizabeth's College, Bonnie Brae School and the Devereux Foundation.
John is survived by his wife, Elva Ferrari-Graham, of Wilmington. He is also survived by his son Tom, his daughter-in-law Teresa, and their children, Esme and Matthew, all of Brooklyn, NY; his son Mike, his children, Alison and Adam, of Madison, NJ, and their mother Suzanne of Nashua, NH. He was preceded in death by his wife Irene (Martoccio) Graham and his son Chris.
Due to Covid-19, a celebration of his life will be deferred until Spring 2021. His family will send notification as that becomes possible.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may make donations in John's name to the Center for Humanistic Change of New Jersey (chcnj.org
), the organization that helped to care for his beloved son Chris.
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com