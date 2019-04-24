|
John G. "Jack' Rust
Newark - John G. "Jack" Rust, age 92, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Georgetown, DE on July 5, 1926, he was a son of the late George Fred and Ella Mae (Holton) Rust, Sr. Jack proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII. He then worked as a first class lineman on electric poles with the City of Newark and retired at the age of 79, after a long career.
Jack enjoyed golfing and devoted many hours as a member of the Newark Country Club, proudly achieving his once in a lifetime hole in one. Jack was a generous soul, especially to those at the Newark Country Club. He was an avid sports fan and supporter of the UD athletic programs. Jack was a member of the American Vets, American Legion and life member of Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his adopted son, Michael Rust. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Clara M. (George) Rust; son, W. John Rust (Vicky) of Charlotte, NC; brother, George Fred Rust, Jr. (Patricia) of Georgetown, DE; sister-in-law, Ruth Rust of Georgetown, DE; 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11 am. A luncheon will follow at Newark Country Club, 300 West Main Street, Newark, DE. Interment will be held privately in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jack's memory to Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder, Co., 31 Academy Street, Newark, DE 19711.
