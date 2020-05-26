John Gordon Bauerle



John Gordon Bauerle, son of Gordon and Evelyn Bauerle, died at his home in Alpine, CA surrounded by close family.



John loved his younger years in Pennsylvania, graduated from Ursinus College, and then earned his Master's Degree in Chemistry at the University of Delaware. He married the love of his life, Jill, and made Delaware his home for many years. John enjoyed a successful career at DuPont in Wilmington, where he was integral to the research and development of many products, including his favorite Viton™.



John and Jill were inseparable, and along with their sons, had a wonderful life. To Jill, he was a devoted and loving husband. To his sons, he was a wonderful dad and Mr. Fix-It, as well as a mentor and advocate for their many diverse interests. John loved the beach, camping, scuba diving and snorkeling, and many family vacations highlighted these activities. He always had a family dog, and can be remembered as the gold dog walker at Brandywine Creek. Jill & John's best adventure was moving to San Diego to be closer to son and daughter in law.



John is survived by wife Jill and sons. He is also survived by his sister Joan and her husband, and a big extended family of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews.



There will be a celebration of life in Delaware when the world permits. If you wish, you can donate to any animal rescue association and remember a friend.









