John H. Balch, Sr.
Hockessin - John H. Balch Sr., age 76, of Hockessin, DE - previously of Glen Burne Estates - was called home by The Great Architect on March 15th, 2020. He was a graduate of Ridley High School class of 1963. He was a retired pipefitter of Local 74. He was a 32nd degree Mason of Saint John's Lodge No 2. In November he received his 50 year certificate of service and was active in the DeMolay. He was also a volunteer welder at Wilmington Western Railroad.
In his younger years he enjoyed racing cars at Cecil County Dragway with Ed and Russell Toy. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, but his greatest love of all was spending time boating and crabbing with his beloved wife, children, and grandchildren at his beach home. He also had a soft spot in his heart for Bassett Hounds and Labradors. He is predeceased by his sister, Bernice Marshall, and his parents, Royal and Ethel Balch.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary-Lou Balch, whom he still referred to as his girlfriend; his son, John Jr.; and two daughters, Beth DelValle (Ed) and Kathi Pusey; and his grandchildren Mark Balch (Jackie), Amanda Russell (Bobby), Rebekah Whitehead, Jessica Pusey, Caleb Pusey, and Lynsie DelValle.
The family would like to thank Stephanie Bey PA, the liver team at Albert Einstein Hospital, Brackenville Nursing Center, and Compassionate Care Hospice.
Due to Coronavirus restrictions, a Masonic service is unable to be held and services are private. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.
