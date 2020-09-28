1/
John H. Balch Jr.
1965 - 2020
John H. Balch, Jr.

Hockessin - John H. Balch Jr., age 54, of Hockessin, Delaware, passed away on September 25, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Wilmington, Delaware on September 30, 1965, he was the son of the late John Sr. and MaryLou Balch.

John graduated from Delcastle Technical High School in 1983. He previously worked at Christiana Care in the Environmental Services Department. He was a member of St. John's Masonic Lodge No.2.

John loved muscle cars; his most recent set of wheels was a Dodge Challenger. He had a great love for music, mainly Rock & Roll. John had a soft spot for all animals, especially his cat, Obie, and his dog, Henry. He loved a good horror movie and was a huge fan of Star Wars and Star Trek.

John is survived by two sisters, Beth DelValle (Ed) and Kathi Pusey; his nieces and nephews, Mark Balch, Amanda Russell, Rebekah Whitehead, Jessica Pusey, Caleb Pusey and Lynsie DelValle; and a great-niece, Josephine Balch.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John can be made to American Diabetes Association, P. O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

To offer condolences, please visit:

www.dohertyfh.com








Published in The News Journal from Sep. 28 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
