Dr. John H. Glick Jr.



Glen Mills, PA - Dr. John H. Glick Jr., age 94 of Glen Mills, PA passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019. Born to John & Winifred McMullen Glick in Cumberland, MD, he lived for 19 years in Glen Mills, previously living in Shawnee Mission, KS and Metuchen, NJ. Dr. Glick served in the Air Force in Italy during WWII where he was a radar repairman for airborne equipment. A graduate of Catholic University of America and St. Louis University Medical School, Dr. Glick was a Clinical Chemist with the University of Kansas Medical Center for 35 years where he taught and did research. He was a member of the American Association for Clinical Chemistry and served as the President of the Midwest Section. He was also a member of the Church of the Holy Child as well as the Bible Study Group. His hobbies included astronomy, painting and golf. He will be remembered as a humble and kind person with an irreverent sense of humor. He hoped that in death he would finally learn the mysteries of life that had so intrigued him. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Louise Foley. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary "Jean" Glick (nee Kienstra), who, to his everlasting joy, he met on a blind date. He is also survived by his 5 children, Mary (Chris) Depner, Barbara Hyatt, John (Eileen) Glick, Bill (Monica) Glick & Carolyn Glick (David Harradine), 9 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, 10-11AM at the Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Rd., Wilmington, DE followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00AM. Interment Private. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul or the . Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com Published in The News Journal on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary