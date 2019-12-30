|
|
John H. Kinney, Jr.
Naples, FL - Passed away on December 22, 2019 with his family by his side.
John was a proud graduate of the University of Delaware, where he studied accounting and computer science. He moved to Florida in 2001 with his 1st wife Maryann. John was employed by the state of Florida in the Department of Corrections. He enjoyed old cars and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maryann. John is survived by his 2nd wife, E Thi Nguyen; his children, Sharon Kinney and Patrick L. Kinney (Lorri); grandchildren, Courtney Tracey (Tyler), Patrick L. Kinney Jr., and Darian Kinney; and great grandchildren, Kendall and Hayden Tracey; his step children, Tai (Lori), Loc (Lily), Todd (Paige) and Michelle Nguyen.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Rd., Wilm., DE 19808, on Thurs Jan 2 at 11:30am. Friends may call at the church from 10:30am-11:30am. Interment will take place at All Saints Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020