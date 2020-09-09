John H. "Butch" "Sonny" CooperJohn H. Cooper, age 88, of Christiana, Delaware, went to be with the Lord on September 4, 2020.John is predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Cooper; mother, Thelma Biddle; sister, Gladys Williams and his brother, John W. Cooper.He is survived by his faithful children, Odel (Sheila), Kenneth (Kathy), Diane, Donna and Wayne Cooper; his loving grandchildren, Tyrone "Bubs", Allen (Angel), Kenneth "K.C." Jr., Kristopher (Santae), and Kimberly Cooper; great-grandchildren, Alexis Oakley, Essence and Emmanuel Cooper, Aryana Cooper-Benson, Bryaire Lyles, Elijah, Andrew, Kaisyn and Ka'Syon Cooper; sister, Lottie Chambers; a devoted friend Barbara Sapp; 3 special nephews, Leroy Cooper, Cedric Roberts and Larry Baynard; a godson, Carl V. Williams, Jr.; his church family of Mount Pisgah U. A. M. E. Church; and a host of family and friends.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a funeral service. The viewing will be private and by invitation only. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date.(302) 377-6906