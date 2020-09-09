1/1
John H. "Sonny" "Butch" Cooper
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John H. "Butch" "Sonny" Cooper

John H. Cooper, age 88, of Christiana, Delaware, went to be with the Lord on September 4, 2020.

John is predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Cooper; mother, Thelma Biddle; sister, Gladys Williams and his brother, John W. Cooper.

He is survived by his faithful children, Odel (Sheila), Kenneth (Kathy), Diane, Donna and Wayne Cooper; his loving grandchildren, Tyrone "Bubs", Allen (Angel), Kenneth "K.C." Jr., Kristopher (Santae), and Kimberly Cooper; great-grandchildren, Alexis Oakley, Essence and Emmanuel Cooper, Aryana Cooper-Benson, Bryaire Lyles, Elijah, Andrew, Kaisyn and Ka'Syon Cooper; sister, Lottie Chambers; a devoted friend Barbara Sapp; 3 special nephews, Leroy Cooper, Cedric Roberts and Larry Baynard; a godson, Carl V. Williams, Jr.; his church family of Mount Pisgah U. A. M. E. Church; and a host of family and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a funeral service. The viewing will be private and by invitation only. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date.

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302) 377-6906






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Evan W. Smith Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved