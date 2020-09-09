John H. "Butch" "Sonny" Cooper
John H. Cooper, age 88, of Christiana, Delaware, went to be with the Lord on September 4, 2020.
John is predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Cooper; mother, Thelma Biddle; sister, Gladys Williams and his brother, John W. Cooper.
He is survived by his faithful children, Odel (Sheila), Kenneth (Kathy), Diane, Donna and Wayne Cooper; his loving grandchildren, Tyrone "Bubs", Allen (Angel), Kenneth "K.C." Jr., Kristopher (Santae), and Kimberly Cooper; great-grandchildren, Alexis Oakley, Essence and Emmanuel Cooper, Aryana Cooper-Benson, Bryaire Lyles, Elijah, Andrew, Kaisyn and Ka'Syon Cooper; sister, Lottie Chambers; a devoted friend Barbara Sapp; 3 special nephews, Leroy Cooper, Cedric Roberts and Larry Baynard; a godson, Carl V. Williams, Jr.; his church family of Mount Pisgah U. A. M. E. Church; and a host of family and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a funeral service. The viewing will be private and by invitation only. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. www.ewsmithfs.com
