John H. Taylor
John H. Taylor

Wilmington - John H. Taylor, age 79, of Wilmington, DE passed away on June 26, 2020.

John was born in Panama City, FL and grew up in Savannah, GA and Short Hills, NJ. John graduated from Duke University and began his career at DuPont in 1962.

John was a seasoned Information Technology Consultant at DuPont. In 1996, John was named the first DuPont Fellow - Information Technology. In his role as Chief Technologist, reporting to Vice President of Information Technology and CIO, he advised DuPont Information Technology Management globally on issues of technology and management. He retired from DuPont in 2002 after 40 years of service.

Following his retirement from DuPont, John formed his own consulting company and worked as a consultant for ETS in Princeton, NJ for 10 years.

After his second retirement, John enjoyed both attending and teaching courses at Osher Lifelong Learning in Wilmington.

John and his wife Linda travelled extensively and enjoyed many trips both in the U.S. as well as in Europe and Asia.

John was predeceased by his parents, Malcolm and Ellabell Taylor.

John is survived by the love of his life and best friend, Linda, his daughter Leslie and her partner Joe Elk, his son Allan and his wife Sharron, his daughter Norris Chubbs and her husband Joe, his sister Norris Johnson and her husband Paul, his sister-in-law Connie Crawford and her husband Dan as well as his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

At John's request there will be no funeral service.

Published in The News Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.
Thank You.
