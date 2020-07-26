John H. Toy
Wilmington - John H. Toy, age 84 of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 at home. John resided for the past 21 years in Wilmington, DE, previously residing in Drexel Hill, PA and Cape May, NJ. He graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School, Class of 1953 and earned his electrical engineering degree from Indiana Tech University, class of 1958, in Ft. Wayne, IN. After graduation John entered the Coast Guard and served his country before entering the engineering field. John worked as an electrical engineer for Kling, Lindquist Engineering Firm. John is preceded in death by his parents, Paul A. and Florence Schofield Toy and is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Fenza Toy, 4 children, Regina Bahr, Jennifer J. Erickson, Joseph J. Toy, and Louise Harris, 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and brother, Paul Toy of Palm Coast, Florida. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, July 29 at 10:30AM at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 7 Sharpley Road, Wilmington, DE. followed by interment at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery, Wilmington, DE. Donations in his memory may be made to Bishop Curtis Council #2867 Charities, Knights of Columbus, 2007 Weatherton Drive, Wilmington, DE 19810-3565. Online condolences may be made by visiting (www.paganofuneralhome.com
).