John H. Walker
Wilmington - John H. Walker, age 73, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Trainer, PA, passed away on Sunday May 26, 2019 at Crozer Hospital.
A Memorial Mass will be offered at 11:00 am on Saturday June 8, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 7 Sharpley Road, Wilmington. Friends and family may visit from 9:30 to 10:45 am on Saturday morning at the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington. Interment will be private.
Full Obituary at Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on June 2, 2019