Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
7 Sharpley Road
Wilmington, DE
John H. Walker

John H. Walker Obituary
John H. Walker

Wilmington - John H. Walker, age 73, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Trainer, PA, passed away on Sunday May 26, 2019 at Crozer Hospital.

A Memorial Mass will be offered at 11:00 am on Saturday June 8, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 7 Sharpley Road, Wilmington. Friends and family may visit from 9:30 to 10:45 am on Saturday morning at the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington. Interment will be private.

Published in The News Journal on June 2, 2019
