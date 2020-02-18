|
|
John (Jack) Haas
Newark - John (Jack) Irvin Haas of Newark, DE, age 93, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Jack was born on June 23, 1926 in Shamokin, PA to the late John Jacob Haas and Florence Moyer Haas.
Jack was a 1944 graduate of Shamokin High School. He proudly served his country during World War II immediately following his graduation. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served first with the 45th Infantry Division in Europe and then with the 4th Army Headquarters at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas. In 1951, he graduated from Penn State University. Afterwards, he joined the DuPont Company in Wilmington, DE, working first in Stockholder Relations and then in Employee Relations. Later, he transferred to the Engineering Department at the company's Louviers building in Newark, DE, retiring in 1990. Jack was also a member of the Masonic Temple Lodge #11 for 65 years and a lifetime member of VFW Post #475 in Newark. He was an avid bowler at the Blue Hen Lanes and Brookside Bowling Alley in Newark - until his sight no longer permitted. For many years, he assisted with the Newark Memorial Day parade.
Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Jacqueline (Cahall) and their three sons; son, John Scott Haas and his wife Carol of Stanardsville, VA and their twin daughters; Jennifer Lyndsay Jones and her husband Scott of Broadway, VA and their children; Mia Madeline Jones, and Emma Jacqueline Jones; Shannan Haas Rehpelz and her husband Charles of Virginia Beach, Virginia and their children; Charles Rehpelz V, Hadley Rehpelz, and namesake Jack Rehpelz; son, David Clark Haas of Alexandria, VA and his wife, Sandy and their children; David Colin Haas and Erin Kelsey Haas; son, Steven Wayne Haas of Dickerson, MD and his wife, Theresa and their children; Olivia Haas, Jana Haas and Elliot Haas.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 12:30 p.m., at R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main Street Newark, DE 19711 where friends and family may start visiting at 12:00. Interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE. Memorial contributions can be made to the "s Project" and sent in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020