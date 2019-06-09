|
John Harry Benson
Groton, CT - (January 21, 1929 - March 31, 2019)
John H. Benson, 90, passed away peacefully at home in Connecticut, March 31, 2019. John was a long-time resident of Hockessin, Delaware and a resident of Groton, Connecticut during the past year. John taught music at Skyline Junior High where he retired in 1989. During the 1960s he co-founded the Newark, Delaware Elks Lodge #2281. John directed the choir at New Castle and Hockessin United Methodist Churches. Later he became a member of the choir at Ebenezer United Methodist Church. John is survived by his wife Lois of 64 years, his children, Lynne Freeman, Jonathan Benson (Jewel Benson) and Lori Benson; four grandchildren, Courtney Powell, Paul Benson (Ashley Benson), John Freeman and Melanie Freeman; sister Delores Just. Calling hours will be held from 10 to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 525 Polly Drummond Hill Rd, Newark, DE 19711. Full obituary was posted previously.
Published in The News Journal on June 9, 2019