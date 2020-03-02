Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hartsog
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hartsog


1917 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Hartsog Obituary
John Hartsog

Newark - John Hartsog, age 102, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Born September 14, 19I7 in Lansing, NC, John was the son of the late Cephas Elcany and Hattie (Howell) Hartsog and lived in DE for 80 years; most recently at Somerford Place in Newark, DE for the last two years. He retired from General Motors in 1976 after 30 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mamie E. (Miller) Hartsog in September 2011; his sisters, Mary Norman, Rosa Carter, Birdie Davis, Maggie Bonham, Delta White and Geneva Given; half-sister, Etta Mottern Fickle; brothers, Warren, Dawes, Aaron and Haskell Hartsog. John was the last surviving member of the immediate family.

He is survived by his daughter, Teresa McLaughlin (Michael) of Newark, DE; his sons, William (Carolyn) of Bozeman, MT; Richard of Hampton, TN; 4 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

The McLaughlin family would like to thank all the staff of Somerford Place and Bayada Hospice nurses for all of their compassionate care and support in taking such great care of our dad.

Services and burial will be private for the family.

Doherty Funeral Home

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -