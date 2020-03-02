|
John Hartsog
Newark - John Hartsog, age 102, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Born September 14, 19I7 in Lansing, NC, John was the son of the late Cephas Elcany and Hattie (Howell) Hartsog and lived in DE for 80 years; most recently at Somerford Place in Newark, DE for the last two years. He retired from General Motors in 1976 after 30 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mamie E. (Miller) Hartsog in September 2011; his sisters, Mary Norman, Rosa Carter, Birdie Davis, Maggie Bonham, Delta White and Geneva Given; half-sister, Etta Mottern Fickle; brothers, Warren, Dawes, Aaron and Haskell Hartsog. John was the last surviving member of the immediate family.
He is survived by his daughter, Teresa McLaughlin (Michael) of Newark, DE; his sons, William (Carolyn) of Bozeman, MT; Richard of Hampton, TN; 4 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
The McLaughlin family would like to thank all the staff of Somerford Place and Bayada Hospice nurses for all of their compassionate care and support in taking such great care of our dad.
Services and burial will be private for the family.
